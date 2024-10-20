News
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Sudanese army welcomes first defection of RSF central commander
World News
2024-10-20 | 08:44
Sudanese army welcomes first defection of RSF central commander
The Sudanese army on Sunday welcomed the defection of a central commander in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Abuagla Keikal, along with some of his troops, marking what it said was the first time a senior figure has left the group.
Reuters
World News
Sudan
Rapid Support Forces
RSF
Latest News
News Bulletin Reports
Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave
Lebanon News
Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction
News Bulletin Reports
Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage
World News
US investigates leak on intelligence about Israel's Iran attack plans: House Speaker Mike Johnson says
World News
Israel set to take legal action against France's Macron over naval trade show ban
World News
Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says
World News
Ukraine destroys 31 Russian drones in overnight strike, Air Force says
News Bulletin Reports
Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Videos
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Variety and Tech
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Most read
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
