Albanian former president Ilir Meta arrested: Party

Albania's former president Ilir Meta, a fierce opponent of Prime Minister Edi Rama, was arrested Monday in Tirana, his political party announced, with media reporting he was suspected of money laundering.



The secretary general of the Freedom Party, Tedi Blushi, announced the arrest in a statement, calling it a "criminal kidnapping."



Meta was president from 2017 to 2022. Media reports showed police officers escorting him out of his car and into a police special forces van.

AFP