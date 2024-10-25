Erdoğan says Ankara attack perpetrators entered from Syria

World News
2024-10-25 | 04:34

Erdoğan says Ankara attack perpetrators entered from Syria
0min
Erdoğan says Ankara attack perpetrators entered from Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that the perpetrators of the armed attack in Ankara, which resulted in five fatalities earlier this week, infiltrated Turkey from Syria. NTV and other media outlets reported this information on Friday.

While addressing reporters on a flight returning from a summit in Kazan, Russia, where he participated in the BRICS conference, Erdoğan vowed to "eliminate terrorism at its source in Syria." 

He reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to continuing its fight against militants until a decisive victory is achieved.

Reuters

