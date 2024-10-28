Several people were injured overnight in Russia's multi-wave air attacks on the Ukrainian northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian military officials said early on Monday.



Two people were hospitalized late on Sunday after Russia hit the city of Kharkiv - the administrative center of the wider Kharkiv region - with precision-guided bombs and damaged several residential buildings, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said.



There were more attacks on the city later in the night, Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging channel, partially damaging several buildings.



Four more people suffered various injuries in the Kharkiv region later in the night after Russia launched more attacks, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.



In an attack on the city of Chuhuiv, a residential building was damaged, Syniehubov said. He added there were no injuries in that attack.



Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comments from Russia. Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war that has been raging in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.



Reuters