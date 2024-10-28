Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: Broadcaster

2024-10-28 | 11:31
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: Broadcaster
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: Broadcaster

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Tbilisi Monday on a visit to show his support for Georgia's ruling party after disputed weekend elections that the opposition claims were rigged.
 
The prime minister of Hungary, the current holder of the European Union's rotating presidency, flew into Tbilisi airport Monday evening, Georgia's independent Pirveli TV station reported.
AFP

World News

Georgia

Hungary

Viktor Orban

Tbilisi

European Union

