Ukraine to mobilize another 160,000 troops into army: Official says

World News
2024-10-29 | 11:53
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Ukraine to mobilize another 160,000 troops into army: Official says
Ukraine to mobilize another 160,000 troops into army: Official says

Ukraine is planning to add another 160,000 troops to its military over the next three months as Kyiv's forces struggle to fend off Russian advances, officials in Kyiv said Tuesday.

"There are plans to call up more than 160,000 people," the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko told parliament.

A security source separately told AFP the recruitment would take place over a three-month period.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Troops

Kyiv

Russia

