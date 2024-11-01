North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces 

World News
2024-11-01 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep &#39;strengthening&#39; nuke forces 
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces 

North Korea's foreign minister said Friday that Pyongyang will keep "strengthening" its nuclear arsenal, as the reclusive state is widely suspected of wanting nuclear technology in exchange for supporting Russia militarily.
 
"I once again assure you that our country will in no way change course on the strengthening of its nuclear forces," Pyongyang's minister Choe Son Hui said in Moscow, accusing the West of creating a "dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula that "could become explosive at any moment."
 
AFP

World News

Moscow

Russia

North Korea

Choe Son Hui

Pyongyang

Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:40

US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk

LBCI
World News
2024-10-29

Zelenskyy says discussed North Korean troops aiding Russia with South Korean President

LBCI
World News
2024-10-29

North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker

LBCI
World News
2024-10-28

North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia: Pentagon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:16

Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police

LBCI
World News
14:40

US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk

LBCI
World News
09:45

Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

LBCI
World News
09:41

French court reverses ban on Israeli firms at Paris arms show

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Qatar grants $15 million to Lebanese Army for fuel amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Israeli airstrike in Qmatiyeh claims three lives, injures five

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-26

Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:59

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:59

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:19

Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:42

Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:46

Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More