North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces 

North Korea's foreign minister said Friday that Pyongyang will keep "strengthening" its nuclear arsenal, as the reclusive state is widely suspected of wanting nuclear technology in exchange for supporting Russia militarily.



"I once again assure you that our country will in no way change course on the strengthening of its nuclear forces," Pyongyang's minister Choe Son Hui said in Moscow, accusing the West of creating a "dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula that "could become explosive at any moment."



AFP