News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces
World News
2024-11-01 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
North Korea minister tells Russia Pyongyang will keep 'strengthening' nuke forces
North Korea's foreign minister said Friday that Pyongyang will keep "strengthening" its nuclear arsenal, as the reclusive state is widely suspected of wanting nuclear technology in exchange for supporting Russia militarily.
"I once again assure you that our country will in no way change course on the strengthening of its nuclear forces," Pyongyang's minister Choe Son Hui said in Moscow, accusing the West of creating a "dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula that "could become explosive at any moment."
AFP
World News
Moscow
Russia
North Korea
Choe Son Hui
Pyongyang
Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:40
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
World News
14:40
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
0
World News
2024-10-29
Zelenskyy says discussed North Korean troops aiding Russia with South Korean President
World News
2024-10-29
Zelenskyy says discussed North Korean troops aiding Russia with South Korean President
0
World News
2024-10-29
North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker
World News
2024-10-29
North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker
0
World News
2024-10-28
North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia: Pentagon
World News
2024-10-28
North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia: Pentagon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:16
Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police
World News
03:16
Bombing of Pakistan polio vaccine drive kills 7: police
0
World News
14:40
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
World News
14:40
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
0
World News
09:45
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national
World News
09:45
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national
0
World News
09:41
French court reverses ban on Israeli firms at Paris arms show
World News
09:41
French court reverses ban on Israeli firms at Paris arms show
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Qatar grants $15 million to Lebanese Army for fuel amid economic crisis
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Qatar grants $15 million to Lebanese Army for fuel amid economic crisis
0
Lebanon News
04:00
Israeli airstrike in Qmatiyeh claims three lives, injures five
Lebanon News
04:00
Israeli airstrike in Qmatiyeh claims three lives, injures five
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk
0
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
3
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
7
Lebanon News
01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
Lebanon News
01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
8
Lebanon News
16:46
Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
16:46
Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More