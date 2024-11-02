News
Spain to send extra 10,000 troops, police to flood-hit region: PM
World News
2024-11-02 | 08:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spain to send extra 10,000 troops, police to flood-hit region: PM
Spain will deploy 10,000 more troops and police officers to the eastern Valencia region devastated by floods that have killed 211 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.
Sanchez said in a televised address that he accepted the regional leader's request for 5,000 more troops and informed him of a further deployment of 5,000 police officers and civil guards.
AFP
World News
Spain
Floods
Troops
Pedro Sanchez
Next
UN summit closes without agreement on funding roadmap to rescue nature
Badenoch elected new leader of UK Conservative Party
Previous
