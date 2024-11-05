News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New Zealand police probe mosque arson attack
World News
2024-11-04 | 22:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New Zealand police probe mosque arson attack
New Zealand police are investigating an arson attack at an Auckland mosque early on Tuesday when a fire smoldered for eight hours before it was noticed and emergency services were called.
Mosque attacks resonate in New Zealand after 51 people were killed in its worst mass shooting in 2019 that targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch, an assault live-streamed on Facebook by gunman Brenton Tarrant.
Closed-circuit television showed someone broke into the Imam Reza Mosque in New Lynn just before 1 a.m. (1200 GMT) and deliberately lit a fire, the police said on Tuesday.
"Police are still investigating a possible motive, and we cannot say ... it is a hate-related crime," they said in a statement.
Tuesday's attack was shocking and horrific, mosque authorities said on social media.
"There are those who tried to harm us, to shake the very foundations of our sacred space," they said in a post.
"Today, we stand united, proclaiming that our masjid is not merely a physical structure; it is a beacon of light, a place of worship, and a symbol of hope."
Reuters
World News
New Zealand
Mosque
Attack
Police
Next
Russia launches Soyuz rocket with dozens of satellites, including two from Iran
US states worried about election unrest take security precautions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Several injured in suspected shooting attack in southern Israel: Police
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Several injured in suspected shooting attack in southern Israel: Police
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Eight dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Eight dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police
0
World News
2024-09-17
Gunmen attack police base in Malian capital Bamako
World News
2024-09-17
Gunmen attack police base in Malian capital Bamako
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:36
Trump vows to lead America to 'new heights of glory'
World News
00:36
Trump vows to lead America to 'new heights of glory'
0
World News
00:14
China must open up further to combat rising unilateralism, Premier says
World News
00:14
China must open up further to combat rising unilateralism, Premier says
0
World News
23:52
Harris says 'every single vote matters,' in closing US election rally
World News
23:52
Harris says 'every single vote matters,' in closing US election rally
0
World News
23:14
Trump and Harris make a final pitch in Pennsylvania on the eve of historic US vote
World News
23:14
Trump and Harris make a final pitch in Pennsylvania on the eve of historic US vote
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Lebanon's 35th emergency report: Escalating Israeli airstrikes and displacement amid ongoing war
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Lebanon's 35th emergency report: Escalating Israeli airstrikes and displacement amid ongoing war
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli infiltration attempt with precision drone strike
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli infiltration attempt with precision drone strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:09
US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:09
US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza
0
Lebanon News
08:30
Education Minister announces gradual start to academic year amid ongoing war
Lebanon News
08:30
Education Minister announces gradual start to academic year amid ongoing war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
2
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
6
Lebanon News
03:29
Hezbollah says launched 'big rocket salvo' at Israel's Safed
Lebanon News
03:29
Hezbollah says launched 'big rocket salvo' at Israel's Safed
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
8
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More