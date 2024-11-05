Trump urges voters to stay in line on Election Day, declares it a 'historic day'

It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History.
Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!
I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes.…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2024
