Trump urges voters to stay in line on Election Day, declares it a 'historic day'

2024-11-05 | 10:01
On Election Day, Former President Donald Trump, who is now also running for election, took to X to emphasize the day's significance, proclaiming it "the most important day in American history." 

In his post, he highlighted the overwhelming enthusiasm among voters, stating, "Voter enthusiasm is through the roof because people want to Make America Great Again."

Trump urged his supporters to remain steadfast in casting their votes, regardless of the wait times. "I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes." he insisted.

"The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home," Trump asserted.

In closing, he expressed confidence in his supporters, declaring, "Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and make America great again!"

