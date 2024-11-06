News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Republicans flip Florida Senate seat
World News
2024-11-06 | 00:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Republicans flip Florida Senate seat
Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott defeated former Democratic U.S. Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to win a second term Tuesday, and he will now look toward running for Senate leadership.
AP reported that Scott hopes to succeed U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who is retiring as the GOP leader, but at this point is seen as a spoiler behind South Dakota’s John Thune and John Cornyn of Texas.
World News
Republicans
Florida
Senate
Seat
US
Elections
Next
Harris is not planning to speak tonight: AP
Harris reaches 210 electoral votes, Trump leads with 230
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
23:30
Republicans flip Ohio Senate seat: US media
World News
23:30
Republicans flip Ohio Senate seat: US media
0
World News
19:40
Republicans flip West Virginia Senate seat: US media
World News
19:40
Republicans flip West Virginia Senate seat: US media
0
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03
Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03
Two months until US elections: Gaza war impacts US election campaign for Democrats and Republicans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:15
Macron congratulates Trump, vows 'respect and ambition'
World News
03:15
Macron congratulates Trump, vows 'respect and ambition'
0
World News
03:10
France says Europe must 'take charge of own destiny' as Trump leads US vote
World News
03:10
France says Europe must 'take charge of own destiny' as Trump leads US vote
0
World News
03:03
Harris holds 224 electoral votes, Trump at 267
World News
03:03
Harris holds 224 electoral votes, Trump at 267
0
World News
02:53
Trump says he will 'help our country heal'
World News
02:53
Trump says he will 'help our country heal'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:11
Trump wins key state North Carolina in blow to Harris: US media
World News
00:11
Trump wins key state North Carolina in blow to Harris: US media
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-05
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-05
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:26
Sacked Israeli defense minister says Gaza hostages must be brought home while 'still alive'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:26
Sacked Israeli defense minister says Gaza hostages must be brought home while 'still alive'
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
2
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
3
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
4
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
6
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
8
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon reports 15 killed following Israeli strike in Barja, rescue efforts continue
Lebanon News
15:09
Lebanon reports 15 killed following Israeli strike in Barja, rescue efforts continue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More