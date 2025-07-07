News
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
World News
07-07-2025 | 01:30
2
min
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday there was a "good chance" of a hostage deal with Hamas "during the week," ahead of his upcoming meeting with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I think there's a good chance we have a deal with Hamas... during the coming week," Trump told reporters amid mounting pressure on the Israeli prime minister to agree to a ceasefire and end the war in Gaza after almost two years.
Netanyahu said Sunday he hoped his talks in Washington could "help advance" a Gaza ceasefire deal.
Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet at the White House on Monday -- the Israeli prime minister's third visit since Trump returned to power in January.
Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas were underway in Qatar Sunday.
"We've gotten a lot of the hostages out, but pertaining to the remaining hostages, quite a few of them will be coming out," Trump added.
He said the United States was "working on a lot of things" with Israel, including "probably a permanent deal with Iran."
Trump also repeated claims that U.S. strikes "obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities during the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.
AFP
