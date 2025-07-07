Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday there was a "good chance" of a hostage deal with Hamas "during the week," ahead of his upcoming meeting with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.



"I think there's a good chance we have a deal with Hamas... during the coming week," Trump told reporters amid mounting pressure on the Israeli prime minister to agree to a ceasefire and end the war in Gaza after almost two years.



Netanyahu said Sunday he hoped his talks in Washington could "help advance" a Gaza ceasefire deal.



Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet at the White House on Monday -- the Israeli prime minister's third visit since Trump returned to power in January.



Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas were underway in Qatar Sunday.



"We've gotten a lot of the hostages out, but pertaining to the remaining hostages, quite a few of them will be coming out," Trump added.



He said the United States was "working on a lot of things" with Israel, including "probably a permanent deal with Iran."



Trump also repeated claims that U.S. strikes "obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities during the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.



