German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday after he claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, vowing Berlin would work with him for "prosperity and freedom."



"I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as U.S. President," Scholz wrote on messaging service X. "Germany and the USA have long been working together successfully to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens."



AFP