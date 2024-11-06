News
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Trump on election win
World News
2024-11-06 | 06:11
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Trump on election win
State media reported that Saudi Arabia's King Salman and his son, de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory on Wednesday.
The two leaders sent cables to Trump, who cultivated warm Saudi ties during his first administration, with King Salman hailing "close relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, which everyone seeks to strengthen and develop in all fields," the official Saudi Press Agency said.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
King
Donald Trump
United States
Election
Next
Russia says has 'no illusions' but will work with Trump administration
Trump wins US presidential election: US media
Previous
