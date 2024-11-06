Russia says has 'no illusions' but will work with Trump administration

Russia said Wednesday it had "no illusions" about a second Donald Trump administration but would work with him and seek to achieve its "goals" in Ukraine when he takes office.



"We are under no illusions about the American President-elect," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.



It added it would "work with" a new U.S. administration and prioritize achieving its "set goals" in Ukraine, saying its conditions on ending the conflict "are unchanged and are well known in Washington."



