German FM says attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam "shameful"

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her shock on Friday at the scenes emerging from Amsterdam, where Israeli football fans were attacked during riots following a match in the Dutch city.



Baerbock wrote in a post on X, "The images from Amsterdam are horrific and deeply shameful for us in Europe. The outbreak of such violence against Jews goes beyond all limits. There is no justification for this."



She emphasized that Jews must be able to feel safe in Europe.



Reuters