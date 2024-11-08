News
Putin is ready to talk to Trump but his Ukraine demands are unchanged: Kremlin
2024-11-08 | 06:10
President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss Ukraine with Donald Trump but that does not mean he is willing to alter Moscow's demands, the Kremlin said Friday.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks after being asked at his daily news briefing if Putin's readiness to talk to the Republican president-elect reflected a willingness to change those demands.
"The president has never said that the goals of the special military operation are changing. On the contrary, he has repeatedly said that they remain the same," Peskov said.
"All this concerns the security interests of our country, the security interests of the Russian people living there. Therefore, there was no talk of any changes here."
Putin on June 14 set out his terms for an end to the war: Ukraine would have to drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw all of its troops from all of the territory of four regions claimed by Russia.
Ukraine rejected that, saying it would be tantamount to capitulation, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has put forward a "victory plan" that includes requests for additional military support from the West.
Reuters
