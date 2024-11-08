Sudan army government accuses paramilitaries of causing 120 civilian deaths in two days

The Sudanese foreign ministry accused paramilitaries late Thursday of causing at least 120 civilian deaths over two days in Al-Jazira state, reportedly in attacks involving gunfire, food poisoning, and lack of medical care.



"The Janjaweed militia (paramilitaries) committed a new massacre in the town of Hilaliya in Al-Jazira state over the past two days, resulting in 120 martyrs so far, killed either by gunfire or due to food poisoning and lack of medical care affecting hundreds of civilians," the ministry of the army-backed government said in a statement obtained by AFP.



AFP