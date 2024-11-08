US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Department says

The United States has charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump, the Justice Department said on Friday.



In a statement, the department said that Shakeri had informed law enforcement "that he was tasked on October 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill" Trump, the department said.



The department described Shakeri as an IRGC asset residing in Tehran. It said he immigrated to the U.S. as a child and was deported in or about 2008 following a robbery conviction.



The department said it had charged two other individuals in connection with their alleged involvement in a plot to kill a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin in New York.



Reuters