Russian strike 'damaged' dam at East Ukraine reservoir: Governor

Russian strikes have damaged a dam near the front line in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, its governor said Monday, warning that nearby villages could be threatened by rising water levels.



"The Russians damaged the dam of the reservoir of Kurakhove. This strike potentially threatens residents of settlements on the Vovcha River, both in Donetsk and Dnipro regions," the governor said, adding that water levels at some point along the river had risen by 1.2 meters (four feet).



AFP