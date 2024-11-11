News
Russian strike 'damaged' dam at East Ukraine reservoir: Governor
World News
2024-11-11 | 10:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian strike 'damaged' dam at East Ukraine reservoir: Governor
Russian strikes have damaged a dam near the front line in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, its governor said Monday, warning that nearby villages could be threatened by rising water levels.
"The Russians damaged the dam of the reservoir of Kurakhove. This strike potentially threatens residents of settlements on the Vovcha River, both in Donetsk and Dnipro regions," the governor said, adding that water levels at some point along the river had risen by 1.2 meters (four feet).
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Donetsk
Dnipro
Kurakhove
