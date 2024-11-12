Russian frigate with hypersonic missiles conducts drills in English Channel, enters Atlantic

A Russian Navy frigate equipped with new-generation hypersonic cruise missiles has conducted drills in the English Channel and is carrying out tasks in the Atlantic Ocean, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.



The crew of the frigate, equipped with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic anti-ship missiles, conducted counter-terrorism drills, repelling air and sea drone attacks of a mock enemy, Russian state agencies reported.



"The Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko has completed its passage through the English Channel and is continuing to carry out missions in the designated areas of the Atlantic Ocean," RIA state news agency cited a statement from the Northern Fleet's press service.



This is the first long-distance voyage of the multipurpose frigate since it was accepted into the Russian Navy in December 2023, TASS state news agency reported. The ship left its main base in Russia's north on November 2.



