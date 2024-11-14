'Our doors are still open': Azerbaijan COP29 negotiator after France spat

2024-11-14 | 05:06
'Our doors are still open': Azerbaijan COP29 negotiator after France spat

Azerbaijan's "doors are still open," the COP29 presidency's lead negotiator said Thursday after France's ecology minister canceled her trip to the UN climate summit over "unacceptable" remarks by President Ilham Aliyev.

"We have opened our doors to everybody to engage in constructive, fruitful discussions. Our doors are still open," said lead negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev.

AFP

