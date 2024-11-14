News
'Our doors are still open': Azerbaijan COP29 negotiator after France spat
World News
2024-11-14 | 05:06
'Our doors are still open': Azerbaijan COP29 negotiator after France spat
Azerbaijan's "doors are still open," the COP29 presidency's lead negotiator said Thursday after France's ecology minister canceled her trip to the UN climate summit over "unacceptable" remarks by President Ilham Aliyev.
"We have opened our doors to everybody to engage in constructive, fruitful discussions. Our doors are still open," said lead negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev.
AFP
World News
COP29
Azerbaijan
Negotiator
France
