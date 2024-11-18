Toxic smog in Indian capital more than 60 times WHO limit

Residents of India's capital, New Delhi, choked in a blanketing toxic smog Monday as worsening air pollution surged past 60 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum.



The level of deadly PM2.5 pollutants -- fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health -- peaked at 907 on Monday morning, according to IQAir pollution monitors, with a reading above 15 in 24 hours considered unhealthy by the WHO.



AFP