European leaders urge more 'pressure' on Russia ahead of Trump-Putin summit

European leaders said Sunday that only "an approach that combines active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure" on Russia can bring the war in Ukraine to an end.



"We welcome President Trump's work to stop the killing in Ukraine," said the statement signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Poland's Donald Tusk, the UK's Keir Starmer, Finland's Alexander Stubb, and EU President Ursula von der Leyen.



"We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation," said the statement.



AFP