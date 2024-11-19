Kyiv urges 'decisive action' after report on banned chemical weapons

World News
2024-11-19 | 03:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kyiv urges &#39;decisive action&#39; after report on banned chemical weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kyiv urges 'decisive action' after report on banned chemical weapons

Kyiv on Tuesday blamed Russia and called on allies to take action after the international chemical weapons watchdog said that banned riot control gas had been found in Ukrainian soil samples from the front line.

"We call on our partners to take decisive action to stop the aggressor and bring those responsible for crimes to justice. True peace can only be achieved through strength, not appeasement," the foreign ministry said.

AFP

World News

Kyiv

Ukraine

Chemical Weapons

Russia

Ban

LBCI Next
Putin signs decree allowing broader use of nuclear arms
On 1,000th day of war, Ukraine says 'will never submit'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-17

Ukraine targeted by 'one of the largest' aerial attacks by Russia: Kyiv's foreign minister says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-13

Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source

LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine's Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:51

Ukraine may have to 'outlast' Putin to achieve goals, Zelenskyy says

LBCI
World News
06:36

EU ready 'to assume the burden' of Ukraine aid, says Polish FM

LBCI
World News
04:23

Kremlin says loosening rules on nuclear weapons use 'necessary'

LBCI
World News
03:33

Putin signs decree allowing broader use of nuclear arms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

Death toll rises in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat: Health ministry shares updated count

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on paratrooper training base in Karmiel Settlement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-11

Homs-Damascus highway closed following Israeli attack on Shamsin, Homs, SANA reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:22

Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
15:00

Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More