US Embassy in Kyiv cautions of 'potential significant air attack'

World News
2024-11-20 | 02:38
High views
0min
US Embassy in Kyiv cautions of 'potential significant air attack'

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv warned Wednesday of a "potential significant air attack" and shuttered its doors, following Russia's vow to respond after Ukraine fired longer-range U.S. missiles at its territory for the first time.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20," it said in a message on its website.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place. The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

AFP
 

World News

United States

Kyiv

Russia

