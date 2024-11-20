EU's Josep Borrell embarks on Middle East trip to address regional crises, set to visit Lebanon

World News
2024-11-20 | 03:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU&#39;s Josep Borrell embarks on Middle East trip to address regional crises, set to visit Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
EU's Josep Borrell embarks on Middle East trip to address regional crises, set to visit Lebanon

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP), Josep Borrell, will visit the Middle East from November 20 to 24, aiming to engage regional leaders on the escalating crises in Gaza and Lebanon and discuss pathways to peace.

Borrell's itinerary begins in Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah II on Wednesday. 

On Thursday, he is scheduled to hold discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, followed by a joint press conference.

He will also meet Palestinian leaders during his time in Jordan.

Borrell, who will also travel to Cyprus on Friday, will conclude his Middle East trip with a visit to Lebanon on Sunday, November 24. 

In Beirut, he plans to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Joseph Aoun, and representatives of the United Nations in the country.

The visit takes place amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and mounting military tensions in Lebanon. 

According to a statement, "the trip will be an occasion to continue to discuss with partners in the region a possible way forward towards a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and a longer-term process based on the Two-State solution."
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

EU

Josep Borrell

Middle East

Trip

Jordan

Lebanon

Cyprus

LBCI Next
France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire
Western countries submit new Iran resolution at UN nuclear watchdog: Diplomatic sources tell AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Hamas representative in Lebanon meets Iranian FM's Middle East special envoy to discuss latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

EU organizes new humanitarian flight for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-17

Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

LBCI
World News
08:58

ICC sentences Timbuktu police chief to 10 years jail for war crimes

LBCI
World News
08:30

US State Department spokesperson reiterates commitment to diplomatic resolution between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
World News
07:45

UN nuclear chief welcomes Iran's 'concrete step' on uranium stockpile

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days": Club president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-31

Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-04

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More