EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP), Josep Borrell, will visit the Middle East from November 20 to 24, aiming to engage regional leaders on the escalating crises in Gaza and Lebanon and discuss pathways to peace.



Borrell's itinerary begins in Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah II on Wednesday.



On Thursday, he is scheduled to hold discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, followed by a joint press conference.



He will also meet Palestinian leaders during his time in Jordan.



Borrell, who will also travel to Cyprus on Friday, will conclude his Middle East trip with a visit to Lebanon on Sunday, November 24.



In Beirut, he plans to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Joseph Aoun, and representatives of the United Nations in the country.



The visit takes place amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and mounting military tensions in Lebanon.



According to a statement, "the trip will be an occasion to continue to discuss with partners in the region a possible way forward towards a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and a longer-term process based on the Two-State solution."