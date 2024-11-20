US State Department spokesperson reiterates commitment to diplomatic resolution between Lebanon and Israel

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller underscored the United States' dedication to achieving a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war between Lebanon and Israel.



Speaking on the matter, Miller highlighted the active role of U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein as the lead negotiator while noting involvement from President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



"It will continue to be an across-the-government focus to try and reach a diplomatic resolution," he stated, emphasizing the importance of enabling civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes.



Miller refrained from divulging specific details of the ongoing negotiations but reiterated the U.S.' commitment to fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



"We want to see the resolution fully realized so that both Israelis and Lebanese civilians can resume their lives in safety," he affirmed.