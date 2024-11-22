News
Orban to invite Netanyahu in defiance of ICC arrest warrant
World News
2024-11-22 | 02:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Orban to invite Netanyahu in defiance of ICC arrest warrant
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, on Friday said he would invite Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to visit and defy an ICC arrest warrant.
"Later today, I will invite the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Netanyahu, to visit Hungary, where I will guarantee him, if he comes, that the judgment of the International Criminal Court will have no effect in Hungary, and that we will not follow its terms", Orban told state radio.
AFP
World News
Orban
Israel
Netanyahu
ICC
Next
NATO, Ukraine to meet Tuesday over Russian missile strike: Diplomats
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
Previous
