Orban to invite Netanyahu in defiance of ICC arrest warrant

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, on Friday said he would invite Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to visit and defy an ICC arrest warrant.



"Later today, I will invite the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Netanyahu, to visit Hungary, where I will guarantee him, if he comes, that the judgment of the International Criminal Court will have no effect in Hungary, and that we will not follow its terms", Orban told state radio.

AFP