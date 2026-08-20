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Australia's top diplomat says 'difficult time' in relationship with Israel
World News
20-08-2026 | 02:00
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Australia's top diplomat says 'difficult time' in relationship with Israel
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong acknowledged on Thursday that it was a "difficult time" in the country's relationship with Israel after its decision not to pursue a criminal investigation into the killing of aid workers.
"We have an Australian humanitarian worker who was killed not on the first strike, but in the context of three separate strikes on a humanitarian convoy," Wong told journalists in Canberra following a meeting with the Israeli ambassador Hillel Newman.
AFP
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