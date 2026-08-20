China urges US to immediately withdraw drone tariffs

China urged the U.S. to immediately ‌withdraw Section 232 tariffs it imposed on imports of drones and ⁠related components, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday during a regular press conference.



The tariffs "treat related ‌Chinese ⁠products in a discriminatory manner and seriously harms the interests ⁠of Chinese companies," He Yadong, a ministry ⁠spokesperson, said.



''China firmly opposes ⁠this,'' he said.



Reuters