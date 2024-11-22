New Russian missile strike was 'terrible escalation', says Scholz

Russia's use of an experimental hypersonic missile to hit Ukraine was a "terrible escalation" in the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.



The deployment of the new weapon showed "how dangerous this war is", Scholz said in a speech. "That (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has now also used a medium-range missile to strike Ukrainian territory is a terrible escalation."

AFP