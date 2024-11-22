Tanzania opposition leader arrested ahead of local polls: Party

World News
2024-11-22 | 09:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tanzania opposition leader arrested ahead of local polls: Party
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tanzania opposition leader arrested ahead of local polls: Party

One of Tanzania's main opposition leaders, Freeman Mbowe, was detained by police on Friday, his Chadema party said on X, just days ahead of local elections.

"On 22 November 2024, the police force ambushed a convoy in Halungu Forest, located in Mbozi District, and arrested the National Chairman of the party, Freeman Mbowe," Chadema director of communication and foreign affairs John Mrema said on X. The East African country is due to hold local polls on November 27.
 
AFP

World News

Freeman Mbowe

Tanzania

John Mrema

Africa

LBCI Next
Orban to invite Netanyahu in defiance of ICC arrest warrant
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:29

$250 billion proposal at COP29 'unacceptable': Africa group

LBCI
World News
2024-11-07

UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

South Africa files evidence of genocide by Israel with ICJ: Presidency

LBCI
World News
2024-09-25

Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of 13 African migrants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:58

Small island states say COP29 draft deal shows 'contempt'

LBCI
World News
09:30

Russian ruble hits lowest level against US dollar since March 2022: Central Bank

LBCI
World News
08:51

COP29 lead negotiator says still seeking more 'ambitious' finance goal

LBCI
World News
08:43

UK government says would comply with 'legal obligations' related to ICC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-21

US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel

LBCI
World News
06:30

Sweden not intimidated by Putin's warning to West: Defense minister

LBCI
World News
2024-11-21

Hamas states ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials are 'important step towards justice'

LBCI
World News
16:04

UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More