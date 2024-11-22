Tanzania opposition leader arrested ahead of local polls: Party

One of Tanzania's main opposition leaders, Freeman Mbowe, was detained by police on Friday, his Chadema party said on X, just days ahead of local elections.



"On 22 November 2024, the police force ambushed a convoy in Halungu Forest, located in Mbozi District, and arrested the National Chairman of the party, Freeman Mbowe," Chadema director of communication and foreign affairs John Mrema said on X. The East African country is due to hold local polls on November 27.

AFP