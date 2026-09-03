US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says

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03-09-2026 | 11:31
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US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says
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US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would ask European nations to pay back the United ‌States for military aid and munitions previously sent to Ukraine and appeared to signal a halt in sales to allied nations.

In a social media post, Trump also slammed ⁠reports of heavily depleted U.S. munition stockpiles amid the separate war in Iran, while adding that the United States was stockpiling munitions.

"We are taking them for ourselves, the U.S.A., rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again, begin," ‌Trump ⁠wrote.

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for — If they were only ⁠asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly!" he added.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Europe

Ukraine

Iran

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