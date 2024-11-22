Russian ruble hits lowest level against US dollar since March 2022: Central Bank

2024-11-22 | 09:30
Russian ruble hits lowest level against US dollar since March 2022: Central Bank
Russian ruble hits lowest level against US dollar since March 2022: Central Bank

The Russian ruble slumped on Friday to its lowest level against the US dollar since March 2022, a day after Moscow fired a hypersonic missile on Ukraine and Washington sanctioned a key Russian bank.

The central bank set its official exchange rate for the ruble at 102.58 against the US dollar, data published on its website showed, the lowest level since 24 March 2022.
 
