Pope Francis to visit Corsica on December 15: Vatican

Pope Francis will visit the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on December 15, just days after skipping the reopening of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral, the Vatican said on Saturday.



"Accepting the invitation of the civil and ecclesiastical Authorities, Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Ajaccio on 15 December 2024, on the occasion of the conclusion" of a congress on the Catholic faith in the Mediterranean, the Vatican said in a statement in English.



AFP