UN climate chief says 'no time for victory laps' after COP29 deal

2024-11-24 | 00:41
UN climate chief says 'no time for victory laps' after COP29 deal

On Sunday, U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said it was "no time for victory laps" after nations at COP29 in Azerbaijan agreed on a bitterly negotiated finance deal.

"No country got everything they wanted, and we leave Baku with a mountain of work still to do. So this is no time for victory laps," Stiell said.

