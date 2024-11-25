Special counsel drops classified documents case against Donald Trump

World News
2024-11-25 | 14:25
Special counsel drops classified documents case against Donald Trump
Special counsel drops classified documents case against Donald Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday dropped the case against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Smith said he was withdrawing his appeal of a ruling by a district judge, a Trump appointee, who dismissed the case earlier this year.

He said the move was being made under a long-standing Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Classified Documents

White House

