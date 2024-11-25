News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Special counsel drops classified documents case against Donald Trump
World News
2024-11-25 | 14:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Special counsel drops classified documents case against Donald Trump
Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday dropped the case against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.
Smith said he was withdrawing his appeal of a ruling by a district judge, a Trump appointee, who dismissed the case earlier this year.
He said the move was being made under a long-standing Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Classified Documents
White House
Next
Romania premier Ciolacu concedes defeat in presidential vote
Cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-11
White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'
World News
2024-09-11
White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'
0
World News
13:49
Special counsel moves to dismiss subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump
World News
13:49
Special counsel moves to dismiss subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump
0
Lebanon News
12:38
White House: Hochstein’s talks on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire moving in the right direction
Lebanon News
12:38
White House: Hochstein’s talks on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire moving in the right direction
0
World News
2024-11-23
NATO chief Mark Rutte met Donald Trump in Florida: Bloc spokesman
World News
2024-11-23
NATO chief Mark Rutte met Donald Trump in Florida: Bloc spokesman
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:59
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
World News
16:59
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
0
World News
15:16
US says Lebanon ceasefire close but no agreement yet: State Department spokesperson
World News
15:16
US says Lebanon ceasefire close but no agreement yet: State Department spokesperson
0
World News
13:49
Special counsel moves to dismiss subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump
World News
13:49
Special counsel moves to dismiss subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump
0
World News
10:49
UN urges parties to 'accept a ceasefire' in Lebanon
World News
10:49
UN urges parties to 'accept a ceasefire' in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli airstrike hits Haret El Oumaraa in Choueifat (Video)
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli airstrike hits Haret El Oumaraa in Choueifat (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-06-30
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says
World News
2024-06-30
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
2
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
3
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
4
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
6
Lebanon News
04:28
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:28
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
8
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More