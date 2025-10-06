Drone sighting temporarily disrupts traffic at Oslo airport

Norway's Oslo Airport temporarily paused one or several landings early on Monday after a report of a drone sighting near the airport, its operator Avinor said.



"One or more aircraft waited in the air until the situation was clarified. No aircraft departed for alternative airports," an Avinor spokesperson said.



The Norwegian news agency cited police as saying they had received a report around midnight that a Norwegian Air pilot thought he saw three to five drones during an approach to the airport.



Avinor said there had been no further disruptions to air traffic.



NTB reported, citing police, that the observation remained unverified.



