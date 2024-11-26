News
Russia expels UK diplomat on espionage allegations
World News
2024-11-26 | 07:21
Russia expels UK diplomat on espionage allegations
Russia said Tuesday it was expelling a British diplomat that it accused of espionage and summoned London's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow.
The FSB security service said the diplomat appeared to have carried out "intelligence and subversive work" and had "deliberately provided false data when obtaining permission to enter our country, thus violating Russian law," state news agencies reported.
AFP
World News
Russia
UK
Diplomat
Espionage
