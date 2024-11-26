Germany says Lebanon ceasefire 'within reach'

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that an agreement on a proposed ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon was "within reach."



"A ceasefire and steps towards a political solution along the lines of U.N. Resolution 1701 are within reach thanks to direct U.S. and French mediation," Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Italy.



AFP