Russia sentences Ukraine conflict critic to 3 more years in jail

Russia on Friday sentenced Alexei Gorinov, the first person to be convicted for speaking out against Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine, to another three years in prison in a second trial.



The 63-year-old is already serving a seven-year sentence following a conviction in 2022.



He wore a paper badge with a peace sign drawn on it as a court in Vladimir handed him the new sentence on charges of "justifying terrorism," the Medizazona website reported.



AFP