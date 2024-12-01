News
New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate: AFP
World News
2024-12-01 | 02:42
New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate: AFP
The EU's new top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, and head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, arrived in Kyiv Sunday in a symbolic show of support for Ukraine on their first day in office.
"We came to give a clear message that we stand with Ukraine, and we continue to give our full support," Costa told media outlets, including AFP, accompanying them on the trip.
AFP
World News
EU
Kaja Kallas
European Council
Antonio Costa
Kyiv
Ukraine
Next
Iran says to 'firmly support' Damascus after rebel attacks
We have to 'fight together to prevent war,' Taiwan's president says in US
Previous
