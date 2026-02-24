Putin failed to achieve war goals, Zelensky says

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to take over Ukraine when he invaded four years ago, but he failed to achieve this and other war goals, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.



In a video address marking the four-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Zelensky added that Ukraine was ready to do "everything" it could to secure a strong, lasting peace.



"Putin has not achieved his goals. He did not break the Ukrainians. He did not win this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve peace -- and to ensure there is justice," Zelensky said.



AFP