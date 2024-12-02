'Future of planet' at stake in ICJ hearings, Vanuatu representative says

2024-12-02 | 04:30
&#39;Future of planet&#39; at stake in ICJ hearings, Vanuatu representative says
'Future of planet' at stake in ICJ hearings, Vanuatu representative says

The hearings on climate change at the International Court of Justice will determine the fate of the planet and vulnerable countries, said Vanuatu's representative for climate change on Monday.

"The outcome of these proceedings will reverberate across generations, determining the fate of nations like mine and the future of our planet," said Ralph Regenvanu, opening landmark ICJ hearings.

AFP

World News

Climate

ICJ

Planet

