Scholz says Russia must not impose 'dictated peace' on Ukraine

World News
2024-12-02 | 10:05
High views
Scholz says Russia must not impose &#39;dictated peace&#39; on Ukraine
0min
Scholz says Russia must not impose 'dictated peace' on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Kyiv on Monday that Russia must not be allowed to "impose a dictated peace on Ukraine" in any negotiations.

Scholz said that in efforts to reach "a fair, just and lasting peace", no decisions must be taken without Kyiv and all sides must adhere to the motto of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".

AFP

World News

Germany

Ukraine

Olaf Scholz

Russia

Kyiv

