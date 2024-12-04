News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
West must give Ukraine enough support to 'change trajectory' of war, says NATO chief
World News
2024-12-04 | 07:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
West must give Ukraine enough support to 'change trajectory' of war, says NATO chief
NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday urged alliance members to give Ukraine enough weapons to change the course of the war as Russian forces make gains along the front line.
"We must provide enough support to change the trajectory of this conflict once and for all," Rutte said after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers.
AFP
World News
NATO
Ukraine
War
Weapons
Alliance
Members
Next
US Secretary of State says conflict in Syria reveals fragmentation of Assad's supporters
Russia supporting North Korea nuclear program in exchange for troops, says NATO chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-03
Kremlin says NATO membership for Ukraine is an 'unacceptable threat'
World News
2024-12-03
Kremlin says NATO membership for Ukraine is an 'unacceptable threat'
0
World News
2024-11-24
Turkey's Erdogan to discuss Ukraine war with NATO chief
World News
2024-11-24
Turkey's Erdogan to discuss Ukraine war with NATO chief
0
World News
03:12
Trump's plan for Ukraine comes into focus: Territorial concessions but NATO off the table
World News
03:12
Trump's plan for Ukraine comes into focus: Territorial concessions but NATO off the table
0
World News
2024-12-03
Ukraine asks NATO for 20 more air defense systems
World News
2024-12-03
Ukraine asks NATO for 20 more air defense systems
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:43
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media
World News
09:43
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media
0
World News
09:34
Nobel committee calls for 'permanent' release of Iran's Mohammadi
World News
09:34
Nobel committee calls for 'permanent' release of Iran's Mohammadi
0
World News
09:21
Russia's FM Lavrov to visit Malta in first EU trip since Ukraine offensive
World News
09:21
Russia's FM Lavrov to visit Malta in first EU trip since Ukraine offensive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Bachoura residents in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Bachoura residents in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-21
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
Lebanon News
2024-11-21
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
0
World News
09:43
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media
World News
09:43
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
4
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
5
Lebanon News
11:57
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut
Lebanon News
11:57
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
7
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More