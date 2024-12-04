West must give Ukraine enough support to 'change trajectory' of war, says NATO chief

2024-12-04 | 07:04
West must give Ukraine enough support to 'change trajectory' of war, says NATO chief
West must give Ukraine enough support to 'change trajectory' of war, says NATO chief

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday urged alliance members to give Ukraine enough weapons to change the course of the war as Russian forces make gains along the front line.

"We must provide enough support to change the trajectory of this conflict once and for all," Rutte said after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers.

