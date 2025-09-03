Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin

03-09-2025 | 02:30
Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin
Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wednesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Chinese capital, where they were attending a massive parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender.

The Kremlin said Putin thanked Kim for North Korea's deployments of soldiers to aid Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, and told him the two countries stood together fighting "against modern Nazism."


AFP
 

World News

Putin

Kim

North Korea

Troops

Russia

Kremlin

