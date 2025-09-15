News
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
Lebanon News
15-09-2025 | 12:20
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
Sources told LBCI that talks between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa were positive.
According to the network, the discussions led to an agreement to hold a meeting of the two countries’ foreign ministers to outline a framework for relations and reactivate joint committees.
The leaders also addressed the issues of border demarcation, the return of displaced persons, and economic cooperation.
Additionally, they discussed existing collaboration on border security and agreed to review the issue of detainees, noting that it requires legal processing.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Syria
Lebanon
Presidents
Foreign Ministers
