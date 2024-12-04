Russia's FM Lavrov to visit Malta in first EU trip since Ukraine offensive

2024-12-04 | 09:21
Russia&#39;s FM Lavrov to visit Malta in first EU trip since Ukraine offensive
Russia's FM Lavrov to visit Malta in first EU trip since Ukraine offensive

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Malta on Thursday for an OSCE summit, Moscow has confirmed, his first visit to an EU member since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine.

Lavrov will head the Russian delegation for the December 5-6 summit in Malta, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, despite him having been under EU sanctions since February 2022.

